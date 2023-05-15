Russia’s defence spending jumped 282% at start of year
Data shows the country spent just more than 40% of its planned annual allocation for the military sector in January and February
15 May 2023 - 20:15 By Reuters
Russia spent 2-trillion roubles (R477.9bn) on defence in January and February, a 282% jump on the same period a year ago, data on the budget portal showed, illustrating the spiralling costs for Moscow of its conflict in Ukraine...
