World

New Zealand’s national broadcaster probes ‘inappropriate editing’ of Ukraine war stories

Radio New Zealand had by Sunday corrected 15 stories on its website dating back to April 2022 because of ‘inappropriate editing’

12 June 2023 - 20:27 By Lucy Craymer

New Zealand’s national radio broadcaster has launched an investigation and put a staff member on leave after it said a series of news stories on its website about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had been edited to present “a false account of events”...

