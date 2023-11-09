Feline friends bring scintilla of joy to displaced children in Gaza
The kitties provide a much-needed distraction not only for their owners but for other families
09 November 2023 - 21:54
In a makeshift tent city in the southern Gaza Strip teeming with thousands of displaced people, three cats called Simsim, Brownie and Liza are giving rare moments of joy to children who have lost any semblance of normality in their lives. The cats belong to the Harb family, who fled their home in a residential tower in the relatively affluent area of al-Zahra in central Gaza to escape from Israeli air strikes that flattened the building and much of their old neighbourhood...
