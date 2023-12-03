EXPLAINER | How will the Supreme Court reshape US opioid epidemic relief?
President Joe Biden’s administration has argued that Purdue Pharma’s settlement is an abuse of bankruptcy protections
03 December 2023 - 19:32
The US Supreme Court is set on Monday to hear arguments over the legality of a roughly $6bn (R112bn) bankruptcy settlement involving Purdue Pharma, maker of the powerful and highly addictive pain medication OxyContin that played a key role in the country’s opioid epidemic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.