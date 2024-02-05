World

Madrid residents fight gentrification, as Canada tackles housing crisis

05 February 2024 - 21:44 By Catarina Demony, David Latona, Kanishka Singh, Violeta Santos Moura and Corina Pons

Hundreds of people crowded a central Madrid street as musicians regaled them with tunes from balconies above to support more than 50 families who face eviction from a building activists say is being eyed for tourist accommodation...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gaza doctor describes ordeal of detention World
  2. Bike-friendly Paris votes on triple parking fees for SUVs World
  3. Shunned in computer age, cursive makes a comeback in California World
  4. One death reported at Burning Man, thousands stranded in mud and rain World
  5. Aviation sector sees no fast tech solution to GPS interference problem World

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...