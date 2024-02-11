Pope canonises first female Argentine saint before meeting with President Javier Milei
Before he ran for president, Milei called Francis an ‘imbecile’ and a ‘son-of-a-bitch preaching communism’
11 February 2024 - 19:58
Pope Francis on Sunday elevated to sainthood the first female saint from his native Argentina, an event that brought to the Vatican his former vocal critic, Argentine President Javier Milei...
