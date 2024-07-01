World

ANALYSIS | Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic ‘unfolding in slow motion’

The earlier the warning of a jump to humans, the better, but surveillance for humans is ‘very, very limited’

01 July 2024 - 21:53 By Julie Steenhuysen and Jennifer Rigby

Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Highly pathogenic H7 bird flu found on fourth poultry farm in Australia World
  2. US nears deal to fund Moderna's bird flu vaccine trial World
  3. Astral to boost chicken production Business

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic ‘unfolding in slow motion’ World
  2. Eye on the world — February 8 2022 World
  3. ANALYSIS | UK PM Sunak gambles on return of Cameron to win over moderate voters World
  4. Madrid residents fight gentrification, as Canada tackles housing crisis World
  5. ‘No, I would not protect you’: Western officials criticise Trump’s Nato comments World

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...