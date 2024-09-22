Hezbollah, Israel exchange heavy fire in 'new phase' of fighting

Last week, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded in an attack widely blamed on Israel but which it has not confirmed or denied responsibility for

Hezbollah and Israel exchanged heavy fire into Sunday, as the Lebanese militant group sent rockets deep into northern Israeli territory after facing some of the most intense bombardment in almost a year of conflict...