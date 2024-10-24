World

Students, young professionals push for world's first Afro hair emojis

Designs include afros, braids, cornrows and locs

24 October 2024 - 21:41 By Catarina Demony and Marissa Davison

Aiming to break down beauty stereotypes and make the digital world more inclusive, a group of young students and professionals from London have designed what they hope will become the first ever emojis of black and mixed-race hairstyles...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Astronomers used machine learning to mine data from South Africa’s MeerKAT ... World
  2. Pope Francis says Belgian clergy abuse victims deserve more compensation World

Latest Videos

NA PLENARY (Nieuwmeester marquee), 23 October 2024
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma