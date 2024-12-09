US, Trump, Russia and others react to end of Assad rule in Syria
Russia’s military bases in Syria have been put on a state of high alert, but there is no serious threat to them at this time, says Moscow’s foreign ministry
09 December 2024 - 04:30
Following are reactions from around the world to events in Syria...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.