G20 finance folk to focus on easier, cheaper cross-border payments in Africa
Sending remittances globally costs about 6.65% of the amount sent, and cutting prices by at least five percentage points could save $16bn
13 December 2024 - 04:30
Making cross-border remittances between African countries cheaper and ensuring cross-border payments systems work to support trade across the continent will be priorities for the G20 Finance Track during South Africa’s presidency, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday...
