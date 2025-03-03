World

Weight loss of 20-30% can partially or completely reverse type 2 diabetes

A large majority of patients who lost 30% of their body weight saw their fasting blood sugar levels return to normal without use of any diabetes medications

03 March 2025 - 04:30 By Nancy Lapid
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A large majority of patients who lost 30% of their body weight saw their fasting blood sugar levels return to normal without use of any diabetes medications. File photo.
REVERSING DIABETES A large majority of patients who lost 30% of their body weight saw their fasting blood sugar levels return to normal without use of any diabetes medications. File photo.
Image: Andrey Popov

The more weight people with type 2 diabetes lose, the greater the odds that the disease will go partially or even completely into remission, according to an analysis published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Reviewing 22 earlier randomised trials testing weight loss interventions in overweight or obese patients with type 2 diabetes, researchers found complete remission of the disease in half of those who lost 20% to 29% of their body weight. Nearly 80% of patients who lost 30% of body weight no longer appeared to have diabetes.

That means their haemoglobin A1c levels — a standard measure reflecting average blood sugar levels over the past few months — or their fasting blood sugar levels had returned to normal without use of any diabetes medications.

The recent development of effective weight loss medications, if made accessible to all who could benefit, could play a pivotal role
The researchers 

No-one who lost less than 20% of their body weight achieved a complete remission, but some were in partial remission, with haemoglobin A1c and fasting glucose levels returning almost to normal.

Partial remission was seen in roughly 5% of those who lost less than 10% of their body weight, and that percentage rose steadily with greater weight loss, reaching nearly 90% among those who lost at least 30%.

Overall, for every percentage point decrease in body weight, the probability of reaching complete remission increased by roughly two percentage points and the probability of reaching partial remission increased by roughly three percentage points, regardless of age, sex, race, diabetes duration, blood sugar control or type of weight loss intervention.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for 96% of all diagnosed cases of diabetes, and more than 85% of adults with the disease are overweight or obese, the researchers noted.

“The recent development of effective weight loss medications, if made accessible to all who could benefit, could play a pivotal role” in reducing the prevalence of diabetes and its complications, the researchers said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Why SA needs to get a grip on diabetes — fast

Roughly 60,000 South Africans die in a year from noncommunicable diseases — before they turn 70. About a fifth of these deaths are from diabetes, now ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

‘Weekend warriors’ get similar heart benefits to people exercising regularly

Parkruns are a popular weekend activity in SA, attracting tens of thousands
Science
1 year ago

LISTEN | Diabetic Baleka Mbete opens up and urges young people to take care of their health

Opening up about her health, former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete urged younger people to take better care of themselves.
News
2 months ago

Experts sound alarm about South Africans' excessive sugar intake

South Africa has the highest obesity rate in sub-Saharan Africa, with 70% of women and 40% of men over 35 classified as overweight
News
3 months ago

NAOMI LEVITT | SA’s diabetes scourge: are targets high enough and policies implemented?

If only half of those living with diabetes have their disease under control, then the other half has a higher risk of complications
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Which of the breakthrough weight loss medicines can you get in South Africa?

These medicines remain largely inaccessible in SA given their high costs
News
2 weeks ago

Are your new year’s resolutions tripping you up? Try these expert tips

Studies by cognitive, sleep and sports scientists shine a light on how to be happier, writes Claire Keeton.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Medical schemes face double whammy Business
  2. Delulu after work: how your destress habits make things worse Lifestyle
  3. Concern over drop in diabetes screenings amid rise in new cases in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Breast cancer on the rise among young women in SA South Africa
  5. Can ‘catch-up sleep’ over weekends benefit your heart? Lifestyle
  6. Having diabetes is bad enough, but what happens when climate change is added to ... News
  7. Godongwana's postponed budget cancels sugar tax hikes after industry pleas Business

Most read

  1. Air safety reporting under scrutiny as crashes lie unresolved World
  2. Weight loss of 20-30% can partially or completely reverse type 2 diabetes World
  3. ‘The rapes are to punish Tigray’: horrific reports of sex abuse in Ethiopia World
  4. Hezbollah, Israel exchange heavy fire in 'new phase' of fighting World
  5. Floods claim more lives as torrential rain pounds central Europe World

Latest Videos

RHOA - Phaedra's Baby Shower
EPIC FIGHT Between Jeana & Tamra! | The Real Housewives of Orange County | ...