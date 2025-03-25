From early May 2024, the ministry updated its breakdown of fatalities to include unidentified bodies, which accounted for nearly a third of the overall toll. Since then, health authorities have been working to identify them and none are now listed in the death toll.
EXPLAINED | How many Palestinians has Israel's Gaza offensive killed?
Palestine's health ministry puts the figure at over 50,000 — and this is likely an undercount
Image: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Palestinian health authorities say Israel's ground and air campaign in Gaza which resumed last week has killed more than 50,000 people, with nearly a third of the dead under 18.
After a ceasefire characterised by two months of relative calm in the 18-month war, Israel resumed an all-out air and ground campaign against Hamas last Tuesday. Palestinian health officials say nearly 700 have been killed since.
The war began on October 7 2023 when Hamas militants stormed across the border into Israeli communities. Israel says the militants killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took some 250 people into captivity in Gaza.
A new list released by the Palestinian ministry of health that includes the names, age and gender of those killed up until March 22 includes 50,021 people, ranging from a newborn baby to a 110-year-old. Of those, 15,613 or 31% were under 18.
The official Palestinian health ministry death toll dwarfs those killed in previous bouts of fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza since 2005, according to data from Israeli human rights organisation B'Tselem.
This explainer examines how the Palestinian toll is calculated, how reliable it is, the breakdown of civilians and fighters killed and what each side says.
How do Gaza health authorities calculate the death toll?
In the first months of the war, death tolls were calculated entirely from counting bodies that arrived in hospitals, and data included names and identity numbers for most of those killed.
As the conflict ground on and fewer hospitals and morgues continued to operate, the authorities adopted other methods too.
