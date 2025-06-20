World

INSIGHT

Israel’s air strikes ‘aim to break foundations’ of Khamenei’s rule in Iran

Observers warn that destabilising regime risks causing chaos

20 June 2025 - 04:30 By Samia Nakhoul, Matt Spetalnick and Maayan Lubell

Israel's sweeping campaign of air strikes aims to do more than destroy Iran's nuclear centrifuges and missile capabilities. It seeks to shatter the foundations of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's government and leave it near collapse, say Israeli, Western and regional officials...

