World

EXPLAINER | Why France and Italy's 10-year borrowing costs match for the first time

18 September 2025 - 11:38 By Sara Rossi

France's 10-year government borrowing costs are now at the same levels as Italy's, the latest sign that political paralysis in Paris is stoking concern about its ability to get its public finances under control...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former French president Sarkozy handed 5-year jail term in stunning downfall World
  2. US could hit entire International Criminal Court with sanctions soon World
  3. Why Nobel experts aren’t betting on Trump for this year’s Peace Prize World
  4. Well, doggone it if the best Covid testing lab hasn’t got four legs World
  5. Women have foot in the door as the Saudi workplace opens up World

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Tuesday 30 September 2025
Former Deputy President DD Mabuza estate battle in court