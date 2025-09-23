In addition to citing a more upbeat than expected vibe at Climate Week events, he pointed to data showing clean energy technologies attracted more than $2-trillion (R34.58-trillion) in investment in 2024, twice the amount in fossil fuels.
Last week on a high-profile visit to Britain, Trump described wind power, which is a key component of Miliband's plans to decarbonise UK electricity production by 2030, as an “expensive joke” and urged the country to tap its remaining oil and gas reserves instead.
In response, Miliband said countries were entitled to act in their own interests, and for many outside the US targeting climate goals can lead to cheaper and more secure energy.
A report in July by the International Renewable Energy Agency found most newly commissioned renewable energy is more cost-effective for electricity generation than most fossil fuels worldwide.
Miliband has faced opposition in Britain from opponents including Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party, leading British opinion polls ahead of an election not due until 2029, who accuse him of driving up bills by subsidising investment in renewable energy. Farage has promised to scrap net zero targets and subsidies and support drilling for oil and gas.
“I think they are on the wrong side of the British people. People want action on the environment. They want it in a way that helps tackle the cost-of-living crisis,” Miliband said. “We're happy to have the fight about what Britain's future looks like, and I believe it's a fight we can win.”
Reuters
‘Don’t believe doomsters’ on climate action: UK’s Miliband
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/ File Photo
Britain's energy minister Ed Miliband says talk about a US-led global retreat from climate action is overstated and the economic arguments supporting net zero are strong enough to see off domestic and international scepticism.
Miliband spoke to Reuters from New York Climate Week, where speakers have called for world leaders to turn climate promises into action against a backdrop of US President Donald Trump's agenda of boosting fossil fuels, rolling back pollution regulation and defunding science and climate action.
“There's lots of talk about countries stepping back from climate action and clean energy, but my message is don't believe the doomsters,” he said by video link. “When you look at what's really happening, it's a very, very different story.”
In addition to citing a more upbeat than expected vibe at Climate Week events, he pointed to data showing clean energy technologies attracted more than $2-trillion (R34.58-trillion) in investment in 2024, twice the amount in fossil fuels.
Last week on a high-profile visit to Britain, Trump described wind power, which is a key component of Miliband's plans to decarbonise UK electricity production by 2030, as an “expensive joke” and urged the country to tap its remaining oil and gas reserves instead.
In response, Miliband said countries were entitled to act in their own interests, and for many outside the US targeting climate goals can lead to cheaper and more secure energy.
A report in July by the International Renewable Energy Agency found most newly commissioned renewable energy is more cost-effective for electricity generation than most fossil fuels worldwide.
Miliband has faced opposition in Britain from opponents including Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party, leading British opinion polls ahead of an election not due until 2029, who accuse him of driving up bills by subsidising investment in renewable energy. Farage has promised to scrap net zero targets and subsidies and support drilling for oil and gas.
“I think they are on the wrong side of the British people. People want action on the environment. They want it in a way that helps tackle the cost-of-living crisis,” Miliband said. “We're happy to have the fight about what Britain's future looks like, and I believe it's a fight we can win.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
‘We must act quickly’: Cogta minister Hlabisa on protecting SA’s coastline
Time to shift focus on climate change spending
Divisions in EU lead to missed climate deadlines
Africa’s climate future demands bold thinking and action
Military spending eats into Africa's climate finance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos