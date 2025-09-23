“We have concluded this was what we would call a capable operator,” Danish police chief superintendent Jens Jespersen told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the drones observed in Copenhagen.
“It's an actor who has the capabilities, the will and the tools to show off in this way,” Jespersen said, adding it was too early to say if the incidents in Denmark and Norway were linked.
Copenhagen Airport was closed for four hours when two or three large drones were seen flying in its immediate vicinity, officials said, while the Oslo Airport was closed for three hours after two sightings, according to local police.
Jespersen said the drones in Denmark came from several different directions, turning their lights on and off before disappearing after several hours.
Drones that shut Copenhagen Airport flown by ‘capable operator’, Danish police say
Image: Ritzau Scanpix/Steven Knap via REUTERS
Danish police said on Tuesday drones that shut the country's main airport on Monday appeared to have been flown by “a capable operator” seeking to demonstrate certain abilities, adding no suspects had been identified.
The airports in Copenhagen and Oslo, the two busiest in the Nordic region, were shut for hours after drones were observed in their airspace late on Monday, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded as flights were diverted.
“We have concluded this was what we would call a capable operator,” Danish police chief superintendent Jens Jespersen told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the drones observed in Copenhagen.
“It's an actor who has the capabilities, the will and the tools to show off in this way,” Jespersen said, adding it was too early to say if the incidents in Denmark and Norway were linked.
Copenhagen Airport was closed for four hours when two or three large drones were seen flying in its immediate vicinity, officials said, while the Oslo Airport was closed for three hours after two sightings, according to local police.
Jespersen said the drones in Denmark came from several different directions, turning their lights on and off before disappearing after several hours.
Copenhagen diverted 31 flights to other airports, causing ripple effects that delayed or cancelled about 100 flights and affected about 20,000 passengers, a spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.
The airport shutdowns came after disruptions at European airports in recent days.
A cyberattack last Friday knocked out check-in and boarding systems supplied by Collins Aerospace, a unit of RTX, affecting operations at London's Heathrow and the Berlin and Brussels airports. At the weekend and into Monday, the fallout continued to snarl travel across the region.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at Brussels airport
London's Heathrow hit by more flight cancellations after air traffic failure
Air Canada cabin staff go on strike, grounding hundreds of flights
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos