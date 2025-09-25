World

Financial firms to feel outsized impact from US visa overhaul

New fees may push banks to hire offshore workers, says analyst

25 September 2025 - 04:30 By Saeed Azhar, Milana Vinn and Tatiana Bautzer

Donald Trump administration's overhaul of the H-1B system could have an outsized impact on the US finance industry, which could face hiring challenges following the imposition of the new $100,000 (R1.7m) fee...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mothers share how they bring SA culture to children while living abroad South Africa
  2. How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive South Africa
  3. Joburg tops Africa’s wealth list as millionaire numbers boom South Africa
  4. Ghana agrees to accept West Africans deported from US, says Mahama Africa
  5. US suspends visa processing in Zimbabwe, says embassy Africa
  6. Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, state department ... World

Most read

  1. US could hit entire International Criminal Court with sanctions soon World
  2. Financial firms to feel outsized impact from US visa overhaul World
  3. Drones that shut Copenhagen Airport flown by ‘capable operator’, Danish police ... World
  4. ‘Don’t believe doomsters’ on climate action: UK’s Miliband World
  5. How did a UN inquiry find genocide has been committed in Gaza? World

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 6
China announces plans to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions • FRANCE ...