Do you remember your first book?

If everyone read a book a day for 73 years, we would have read 26,645 books in our lifetime.

Of course, it’s not exactly possible, but reading regularly is the only way we learn and grow.

We may live in a digital age, but many will still recall the early days of computing when the pundits said that books would become obsolete. However, what these prophets should have considered is that the first book printed with movable type, the Gutenberg Bible, was published in 1455 and books are still being published today. This longevity will never be matched by computer programmes that change constantly, are “improved” and then abandoned.

Books are magical and add something to our lives, a characteristic that is embodied in fantasy writer George R.R. Martin’s famous quote: