Get your herb on with another delicious book by green-fingered Jane Griffiths

Herbs are rewarding and versatile plants. They are easy to grow and add colour, texture and fragrance to our gardens and food.

Jane’s Delicious A-Z of Herbs is a full-colour, richly illustrated, hands-on guide to growing and using these productive plants.

With a detailed and richly illustrated A-Z reference of 80-plus herbs, the book covers planting and growing, medicinal and culinary uses, as well as their many healing properties.

In her book, Jane shows you how to design and maintain your herb garden. She also provides practical advice on how to propagate, harvest and preserve herbs, as well as useful tips on how to grow them in containers.

JANE GRIFFITHS is the best-selling author of Jane’s Delicious Garden, which has led to a vegetable revolution in SA, with thousands of home-growers now following in her green footsteps.



