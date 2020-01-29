Books

Get your herb on with another delicious book by green-fingered Jane Griffiths

29 January 2020 - 11:24
is a comprehensive guide to growing and using more than 80 common and unusual herbs.
Jane's Delicious A-Z of Herbs is a comprehensive guide to growing and using more than 80 common and unusual herbs.
Image: Supplied

Herbs are rewarding and versatile plants. They are easy to grow and add colour, texture and fragrance to our gardens and food.

Jane’s Delicious A-Z of Herbs is a full-colour, richly illustrated, hands-on guide to growing and using these productive plants.

With a detailed and richly illustrated A-Z reference of 80-plus herbs, the book covers planting and growing, medicinal and culinary uses, as well as their many healing properties.

In her book, Jane shows you how to design and maintain your herb garden. She also provides practical advice on how to propagate, harvest and preserve herbs, as well as useful tips on how to grow them in containers.

JANE GRIFFITHS is the best-selling author of Jane’s Delicious Garden, which has led to a vegetable revolution in SA, with thousands of home-growers now following in her green footsteps.

RELATED ARTICLES

Got green fingers? You'll dig these inspiring books

Whether you're looking for chic ideas to green up your home with plants or practical advice on growing organic veg, you'll find it in these books
Lifestyle
2 years ago

4 inspirational women that'll encourage you to dig gardening

Reconnecting with nature and growing veg to feed your community are some of the benefits of gardening, say these ladies
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Garden guru Jane Griffith's recipe for a nutritious fertiliser tea

After looking at the pictures in her latest book 'Jane's Delicious Urban Gardening', one would expect Jane Griffiths's own garden in Johannesburg to ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  3. Call for submissions: Third volume of '20.35 Africa: An Anthology of ... News
  4. Shaik it like a Polaroid project Non-Fiction
  5. World Read Aloud Day 2020 - help reach the target of 2-million children reading ... News

Latest Videos

"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...