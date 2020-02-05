How to get the books newsletter?

How to get the email newsletter

When you register (free) for the first time on Times Select, you’ll be asked to choose whether you want to receive our newsletter.

Already registered? Manage your newsletter subscriptions via your user profile on the website (this option is not available on the app). First, sign in – then click on your name displayed at the top of the website to see your profile page. (If you're visiting the website on your phone, click on the menu button at the top right, then click on your name.)

Any questions?

Email us at feedback@timeslive.co.za or read more on our FAQs page.