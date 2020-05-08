Guns N' Roses to release children's book inspired by hit song 'Sweet Child O'Mine'

Guns N' Roses have recently rescheduled their touring dates in Central and South America in reaction to the global Covid-19 pandemic. But while Axl Rose and his bandmates will not be performing on stage anytime soon, the band will release their first children's book on September 1 via Jimmy Patterson Books.

Sweet Child O'Mine is inspired by the adventures of Maya and Natalia Rose, daughter and niece of Guns N' Roses longtime manager Fernando Lebeis, who both grew up touring with the band.

"My sister and I have been lucky to be able to watch our daughters — Maya and Natalia Rose — grow up while touring with the guys. We ourselves have been part of the Guns family for over 30 years... being able to bring this into a children's print book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives," Lebeis said in a statement.

The children's book was penned with the help of American novelist James Patterson, who reimagined the band's 1987 hit Sweet Child O'Mine for the narrative.