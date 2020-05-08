Make Mother's Day special for mom with these 3 awesome novels

As many people are self-isolating away from their relatives, Mother's Day celebrations will be a little different this year. Although family gatherings are restricted on account of the coronavirus, books are a great way to convey closeness and appreciation for the mother figure in your life. Here is a selection of three novels to read from the comfort of your home or gift as an ebook for Mother's Day.

All Adults Here by Emma Straub

In her fourth novel, author and bookstore owner Emma Straub assembles a multigenerational cast of characters navigating through the difficulties of parenting and adulthood in the fictional town of Clapham, New York.

All Adults Here touches on the consequences of past decisions and mistakes on the younger generations of Astrid Strick's family, a 68-year-old self-centered matriarch who believes that "pets are "useful only in teaching small children about death."