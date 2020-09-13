Stumbling into the third force

In the late 1980s former South African Revenue Service executive Johann van Loggerenberg did his compulsory national service in the police instead of the military. While stationed at the Narcotics Bureau in Pietermaritzburg from 1989 to 1991, he uncovered documents that put his life in peril. He recounts the terrifying experience in this edited extract from his latest book, 'Cop Under Cover'

One day in early 1990, a particularly cheeky drug user with whom I'd had a number of run-ins at the South African Narcotics Bureau phoned me. He asked to see me, but for some reason insisted it had to be away from the Sanab office.



I told him I'd drive out to meet him and that we could talk in the car. Izrael (not his real name) had often challenged us at Sanab to bust him if we could - he usually had an arrogant attitude but his demeanour was different that day: he was clearly jumpy and nervous...