Miss SA to donate copies of her book to help children overcome bullying & depression, here's how you can help

The book is published by Jacana Media in six languages: Afrikaans, English, Sesotho, Venda, Xhosa and Zulu.

It is aimed at children aged between four and 12 and deals with bullying, mental health struggles, and the power of friendship.

It is available in bookstores across the country and online at a cost of R95.

Musida has been outspoken on mental health issues and shared her battles with bullying in the past.

“I hope that youngsters will be able to see themselves reflected in the storyline and be able to take something positive away from it,” Musida said at the time of announcing the book.

“The one lesson I want to impart, is that when something bad is happening to you, it is important to speak to an adult that you trust about it.

“This could be a parent, a family member, a teacher or an elder. Remember that being bullied is not your fault. There is nothing wrong with you. Nobody should have to go through what I went through.”