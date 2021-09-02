Books

Miss SA to donate copies of her book to help children overcome bullying & depression, here's how you can help

02 September 2021 - 14:07
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida gets real about her struggle with mental health.
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida gets real about her struggle with mental health.
Image: Ashley Marie Photography

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida will be donating copies of her book, Shudu Finds Her Magic, to help children with issues like bullying and depression.

Ahead of her nationwide children's book launch on Wednesday, Musida announced that for every book sold, one will be donated to Childline SA and South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

She said some copies will also be given to literacy organisations such as Biblionef SA, which donates books to schools and libraries to help foster the love of reading.

“This will form part of my Miss World beauty with a purpose campaign,” said Musida.

The book is published by Jacana Media in six languages: Afrikaans, English, Sesotho, Venda, Xhosa and Zulu. 

It is aimed at children aged between four and 12 and deals with bullying, mental health struggles, and the power of friendship.

It is available in bookstores across the country and online at a cost of R95. 

Musida has been outspoken on mental health issues and shared her battles with bullying in the past.

“I hope that youngsters will be able to see themselves reflected in the storyline and be able to take something positive away from it,” Musida said at the time of announcing the book.  

“The one lesson I want to impart, is that when something bad is happening to you, it is important to speak to an adult that you trust about it. 

“This could be a parent, a family member, a teacher or an elder. Remember that being bullied is not your fault. There is nothing wrong with you. Nobody should have to go through what I went through.”

READ MORE

From beauty queen to author: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida writes a children's book

The book is inspired by Musida’s childhood and the bullying she experienced when she moved to a new province and a new school.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'Are you not embarrassed?' — Zozibini Tunzi claps back at body-shaming troll

The beauty queen responded to a troll who body-shamed her, saying she should eat because Miss Universe was over.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Miss SA Shudu Musida steps up mental wellbeing drive by hosting virtual run

Musida is hosting a virtual running event on Thursday to highlight wellbeing of the mind and raise funds for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pledge and prejudice News
  2. Short stories from Sotho writers, including Thabiso Mofokeng, in Ho Senyehehile ... Fiction
  3. Get ready for these September reads News
  4. Gedigte uit Jaco Jacobs se My boetie dink hy’s Batman en Toulopers (Plus: ... Fiction
  5. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained