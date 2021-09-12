Sunday Times CNA Literary Awards back and online
12 September 2021 - 00:00
After a break of a year, when Covid-19 disrupted the awards, we are pleased that this Wednesday at 5pm we will announce the winners of the Sunday Times/CNA Literary Awards for fiction and non-fiction.
All are welcome. You can register online and find the link on our digital platforms or go to Arena Events (https://arenaevents.africa/webinar-registrations/sunday-times-cna-literary-awards-2021/) . This prestigious prize recognises the finest contemporary writers in SA. Our judges had a tough time...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.