When the personal becomes political

These are not your traditional opinion pieces, however, as FunDza’s deputy content manager Marché Arends notes.

“FunDza has positioned both Mindspace and Ekasi with Amajita as spaces in which the personal is made political. Our writers are adept at taking issues that are close to their heart, speaking honestly about a personal experience and relating it to broader society.”

Arends explains why Mahonono’s Mindspace piece “Depression is a daily battle” is so powerful.

“Its power lay in the vulnerability Busiswa displays. Her ability to lay herself bare and tell her story openly really resonated with our readers,” Arends says. “More than her relatability, though, she, like most of our writers, deals with an issue affecting millions of people.”

According to the World Health Organisation, about 5% of adults suffer from depression globally (300-million people). Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in people aged 15 to 29 years old.

In SA particularly, rates of depression are as high as 10% according to the 2009 SA Stress and Health study. However, assistance for those who are struggling is not readily available.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group reports that even though 85% of patients who suffer from mental illness depend on public health services, there are only 18 beds for every 100,000 people available in hospitals.

It’s with this in mind that FunDza continues to tackle such crucial topics and the data shows readers are attracted to this kind of content.

During its first week of publication Mahonono’s piece was viewed nearly 4,000 times and it has generated more than 100 likes and numerous comments. One reader comments, “Personal accounts like these help is (sic) humanize depression. Bravo.”

Many who read this piece felt as if they were reading their own story with another reader commenting, “That hit home.”

Part of FunDza’s mission is to, “grow generations of educated, empowered and engaged young leaders and citizens in SA.” This includes challenging young people to ask difficult questions about themselves and the world around them.

A blog that does just this is Ekasi with Amajita, written by internal staff members Asithandile Tyulu, Ndibulele Sotondoshe and Lukhanyo Matshebelele.

In a recent blog entitled “Are we just ATM fathers?” Sotondoshe tackles the mammoth topic of fatherhood in SA with tact and empathy.

Research conducted in 2018 by StatsSA found only 31.7% of Black children are raised with their biological fathers at home. Qualitative data collected by FunDza mirrors this.

In June of this year, FunDza held an essay writing competition called My Father, in which entrants were tasked with writing about the role a father or father figure had played in their lives. The essays were in many cases heartbreaking, with writers detailing the impact their fathers’ absence had on them.

Sotondoshe implores fathers around the country, “For those fathers who just ‘choose’ to be ATM fathers, from one tata to another, let us do better majita!”

To date this blog has 115 likes and 44 comments – a testament to the way in which FunDza’s writers are able to touch readers by creating engaging, relevant and relatable content.

“As an online organisation, we collect much data," says Dorothy Dyer, FunDza’s programme manager. "We can see which articles have the highest readership. We also get qualitative data through reader comments. Both qualitative and quantitative data indicate the topics of relationships, sex, abuse, mental health and family are popular with our readers."

Dyer adds that there is a hunger among SA youth for content that reflects their realities, as harsh these might be.

“Think of yourself as a reader – to feel seen, to hear your own story, to feel less alone in a tough world. This can sometimes be the difference between giving up and staying the course.”

According to FunDza, their blogs section has always been a place of community and inclusion, providing a safe space for readers and writers to be their truest selves. Something of which the organisation is very proud.

If you’re looking for a stimulating read that will make you laugh, cry and think critically about the world around you, visit live.fundza.mobi. There’s something for everyone.

This article was paid for by FunDza.