An island can be both a refuge and a prison

An Island

★★★★★

Karen Jennings, Karavan Press, R280

Living on a deserted island is an established literary and popular culture leitmotif. From Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe, to JM Coetzee’s response to it, Foe, and, of course, to a slew of reality-TV shows such as Survivor and Love Island.

Its appeal lies in the heady mix between the fantasy of returning to an idyllic and simple life detached from societal rules and pressures and, indeed, the nightmare that could also transpire from living in the wild in isolation. In this way the genre offers a chance to play out a human experiment, designed to discover how societal conditioning has shaped the psyche but also what primitive drives can be activated when humans are detached from civilisation.

Coetzee and some other postmodern writers were perhaps more interested in responding to Defoe’s text, which was shaped by a colonial, imperialist mindset where civilisation was defined along racial lines.

In An Island (Karavan Press) Karen Jennings doesn’t continue this postmodernist tact. Instead of writing “back” to another text, she digs deeper into the long-term impact of a colonist rule, and the twisted dictatorship that follows it. As such there is a strong sociopolitical intent driving this compact novel, which partly accounts for it being longlisted for the 2021 Booker prize.

Not that this is a dry, rhetorical vehicle. The opposite is true. Jennings empathetically explores the mindset of Samuel, the man at the centre of the story, who inhabits an unnamed island, where he is tasked with taking care of a lighthouse. Unlike the hapless characters that find themselves marooned on an island, Samuel not only willingly chose to live alone on it but can’t bring himself to leave it.

On an occasion when he is encouraged (by men who habitually visit the island to bring supplies) to make a visit to the mainland, he is gripped by fear and anxiety and begs to return to the island before the boat has even docked.

Having previously spent 25 years in prison, he is accustomed to living in isolation. When he encounters an injured refugee on the shores one day, he is shaken out of the state of comfort and security the island appears to have afforded him. As the stranger can’t speak a language he understands, Samuel is unable to assess the man’s character, intentions and indeed the events that led to him washing up on the shore.