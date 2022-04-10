BOOK BITES | Quraisha Dawood, Olivie Blake, Anya Hindmarch

Stirring the Pot ★★★

Quraisha Dawood

Penguin Random House

This charming book tells the stories of the residents of Summer Terrace, a small block of flats on the Durban beachfront. It's about the maids who live in the domestic quarters and their relationships with their madams, who are all demanding Muslim women. It’s a throwback to apartheid days with clear-cut class differences. The maids are part of the family in intimate ways but are outsiders, some of whom cannot even use the toilet in the madam's flat. There's Ruki, a Muslim traditionalist who has her maid Joyce living in her flat, which raises eyebrows. She is constantly provoking the glamorous Shirin and the arguments echo through the building. Zaina, an architecture master's student, lives with her divorced mother Rabia. Zaina is in love with Imraan, a fellow student with whom she has a clandestine but chaste relationship, which would be frowned on by her mother and the Muslim community, where arranged marriages still exist. Life in Summer Terrace is vibrant. There’s a wedding, rich with beauty and tradition, and a robbery which sows further division between the maids and their suspicious madams. Then there is Ramadan, the fast that brings spiritual cleansing and in this story, sadness. There is much richness about everyday life as a Muslim woman, the practices, the traditions — and the food. A delightful touch is the inclusion of recipes of Indian food cooked by the characters. The corollary is the life of the maids, who live away from their families and work to the gruelling standards expected by their madams. Despite this, there is a strong sense of community in Summer Terrace. It's a lovely read. — Gabriella Bekes