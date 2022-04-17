BOOK BITES | Lucy Adlington, Véronique Tadjo, Allen Ambor

The Dressmakers of Auschwitz ★★★

Lucy Adlington

Hodder and Stoughton

In the heart of the death camp of Auschwitz was a fashion salon where young Jewish women, mainly from Slovakia, sewed haute couture garments for the fashion-obsessed wives of SS officers from as far away as Berlin. Started by Hedwig Hӧss, the wife of camp leader Rudolf Hӧss, the studio was a haven for the dressmakers from the horrors of existence in Auschwitz. Years later, after finding mention of the salon while writing about textiles during the war, the author dug deeper and found the story of these women. By then only one of the 25 seamstresses was still alive — Bracha Berkoviĉ-Kohhύt, 98 years old, living in California. With her sharp memory she tells of her 1,000 days in Auschwitz. When Bracha and her sister Katya arrived in Auschwitz in 1942 they were put to work digging trenches and building a railway line. Their only joy was meeting up with fellow dressmakers, creating a bond that would help them survive. After nine months, Bracha was moved to the Kanada barracks to sort the huge treasure trove of goods confiscated from the Jews when they arrived, which were then loaded onto trains and taken to Germany. Here she met Marta and together with other women, mainly Slovakians who could cut and sew, created Hedwig Hӧss's Upper Tailoring Studio in 1943, situated at the SS HQ outside the camp. The dressmakers would often use fabrics or furs taken from the mountain of loot in Kanada to embellish the outfits. Just opposite this building was the camp and the crematoria that spewed ash of burnt human remains. This is a story of vicious cruelty. But, above all, it is about friendship and survival. — Gabriella Bekes