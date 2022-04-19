Exclusive Books is an immersive experience and feast for the senses

Shopping is more than a transaction between customer and retailer as customers seek more than just a product. They yearn for an immersive experience and a feast for the senses — to be in a place that exudes an atmosphere of engagement and the element of human connection.

We all have fond memories of trips to the local bookstore, be it as a child getting to choose any book your heart desires; as a teen tucked into the corner of a store trying to get as far into a book as possible without having to buy it; as a grown-up taking a rare free morning to grab a cup of coffee and browse for a new read, or perhaps striking up a conversation with the enthusiastic bookseller.

One space where staff knowledge and passion should meet is in a bookstore, where conversations about amazing reads, unbelievable endings and characters we love to hate waft through the air with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee. A place where the next great read of your life is waiting to be plucked from the shelves and consumed in a frenzy. A place where memories are born.