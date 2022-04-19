Exclusive Books is an immersive experience and feast for the senses
The stores booksellers are the most valuable resources — their collective knowledge of books surpasses any online search engine
Shopping is more than a transaction between customer and retailer as customers seek more than just a product. They yearn for an immersive experience and a feast for the senses — to be in a place that exudes an atmosphere of engagement and the element of human connection.
We all have fond memories of trips to the local bookstore, be it as a child getting to choose any book your heart desires; as a teen tucked into the corner of a store trying to get as far into a book as possible without having to buy it; as a grown-up taking a rare free morning to grab a cup of coffee and browse for a new read, or perhaps striking up a conversation with the enthusiastic bookseller.
One space where staff knowledge and passion should meet is in a bookstore, where conversations about amazing reads, unbelievable endings and characters we love to hate waft through the air with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee. A place where the next great read of your life is waiting to be plucked from the shelves and consumed in a frenzy. A place where memories are born.
One of SA’s leading bookstore chains, Exclusive Books, is a pioneer in creating this distinctive experience. Their booksellers are their most valuable resources, and their collective knowledge of the book industry far surpasses any online search engine. They eat, sleep and breathe books.
Ask any of them for a recommendation, and you will not get the latest best-seller shoved in your hands, but an attentive conversation on who your favourite authors are, what you’ve read before and what genre you’re into — to ensure a tailor-made recommendation just for you.
Earlier this year, one of their staff members got an Exclusive Books-inspired tattoo in honour of their love of the brand, and to commemorate 20 years of being a part of the Exclusive Books family.
This tattooing process was live-streamed from the Sandton City store as part of their “For the Love of Ink” campaign. The campaign celebrated the love their readers have for books, ink and the written word by asking their customers to send in pictures of their book-inspired tattoos.
As a response to that campaign, Exclusive Books is showcasing selected winning tattoo entries, in the form of bookmarks, in-store posters and on social media during April.
It is this devotion to providing an atmospheric customer experience and love affair with the written word that encapsulates the essence of Exclusive Books as “Home of the Booklover”.
This article was paid for by Exclusive Books.