BOOK BITES | Kerri Maher, Christina Hunger, Diane Chamberlain

How Stella Learned to Talk ★★★★★

Christina Hunger

Pan Macmillan

Some of you may think the title of this book is really just a ploy to get your wallet out because a talking dog is, well, impossible. Except it's not. There’s a way, it’s just not talking as we know it. Christina Hunger is a speech-language pathologist who works with toddlers who have delays in language development. She uses Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) at work and when she first came home with her puppy, Stella, she wondered if dogs could use the same tools to communicate. And, boy, did Stella shine. She has more than 30 words in her vocabulary and uses them regularly to tell her human mom that she wants to go to the park, now! This book is extra special in that it is not just the breakthrough journey Hunger and Stella had together, but also includes a how-to guide for pet lovers. In really simple tasks, you too can get your dog to communicate with you. — Jessica Levitt @jesslevitt