Exclusive Books pays homage to SA’s unparalleled wordsmiths

To celebrate and showcase outstanding SA writing. “Homebru”, now 25 years old, is a bookmarked highlight on the Exclusive Books calendar. Homebru — derived from the words “home”, meaning a place one lives, and “bru”, a familial SA term aimed at a friend — is synonymous with what the campaign strives for.

“Homebru — Not the same old story” illuminates the imaginative flair, collective vigour and sheer transparency found within SA book pages. Books are a place where many of us take refuge: alongside the intriguing storyline, between the pauses and spaces, chapter after chapter, holding each narration close.

The Homebru titles personify this experience as they encourage us to deepen our understanding, reinvent or reframe the narrative and, through the looking glass, find a story that serves us now.

Some of the featuring titles include Milner, the Boer War in Colour, New History of South Africa, Spoilt Ballots and Stop Me If You Can, which offer a look at history through a fresh, 21st century lens. Here Be Dragons and Masters of Money excavate the opportunities in business.