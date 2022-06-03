Snuggle up with winter reads from Exclusive Books

Exclusive Books has warming reads of fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list for June, available in-store, online, via phone and Uber Eats.

“The EB Recommends selection for June is dominated by the much-awaited Finding Me, by Viola Davis. Viola’s piercing and unforgettable Oprah interview has set in motion even more interest in this trailblazing black actress, and readers are chomping at the bit for this book release. It’s going to be huge,” says Batya Bricker, general manager of Exclusive Books' marketing, loyalty and procurement.

Exclusive Books' recommended titles are merchandised in front of all their stores every month and are carefully curated in different categories. The aim is to assist customers to see at a glance, and in a short time, titles that are new, trending and have caught the eyes of the Exclusive Books buyers in among thousands of titles.

There are choices for all genres and the dedicated EBR for children will offer an even wider and deeper rage for younger readers.

All titles are presented on dedicated EBR display units, where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the month of the promotion. Fanatics members also earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during June.

FICTION

NON-FICTION

CHILDREN

Ages 6-9:

Ages 10-12:

Picture books:

Teens and YA:

Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books