Snuggle up with winter reads from Exclusive Books
Exclusive Books has warming reads of fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on its recommended reading list for June, available in-store, online, via phone and Uber Eats.
“The EB Recommends selection for June is dominated by the much-awaited Finding Me, by Viola Davis. Viola’s piercing and unforgettable Oprah interview has set in motion even more interest in this trailblazing black actress, and readers are chomping at the bit for this book release. It’s going to be huge,” says Batya Bricker, general manager of Exclusive Books' marketing, loyalty and procurement.
Exclusive Books' recommended titles are merchandised in front of all their stores every month and are carefully curated in different categories. The aim is to assist customers to see at a glance, and in a short time, titles that are new, trending and have caught the eyes of the Exclusive Books buyers in among thousands of titles.
There are choices for all genres and the dedicated EBR for children will offer an even wider and deeper rage for younger readers.
All titles are presented on dedicated EBR display units, where the books are grouped together with shelf talkers in-store for the month of the promotion. Fanatics members also earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during June.
FICTION
- The Murders at Fleat House by Lucinda Riley
- The Long Road from Kandahar by Sara MacDonald
- 'Yinka, Where is Your Huzband?' by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
- My Name is Yip by Paddy Crewe
- Book of Night by Holly Black
- Elizabeth Finch by Julian Barnes
- Blood Sugar by Sascha Rothchild
- Memphis by Tara M Stringfellow
- The Aerialists by Katie Munnik
- Trespasses by Louise Kennedy
- Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May
- Bot by Carien Smith
NON-FICTION
- Don't Worry by Shunmyo Masuno
- WayMaker by Ann Voskamp
- New History of South Africa edited by Hermann Giliomee, Bernard Mbenga and Bill Nasson
- Trust & Inspire by Stephen MR Covey
- You, Happier by Daniel G Amen
- Trauma: The Invisible Epidemic by Paul Conti
- Africa is Not a Country by Dipo Faloyin
- On the Rocks by Thando Pato
- Bulelani Ngcuka: The Sting in the Tale by Marion Sparg
- Crossroads by Koni Benson
- Finding Me by Viola Davis
- My Fourth Time, We Drowned by Sally Hayden
- Obsessive, Intrusive, Magical Thinking by Marianne Eloise
- Take Charge by Nyimpini Mabunda
- Tapestries of Life by Anne Sverdrup-Thygeson
CHILDREN
Ages 6-9:
- InvestiGators by John Patrick Green
- Judy Moody: In a Monday Mood by Megan McDonald
- Asterix and the Griffin by Jean-Yves Ferri
Ages 10-12:
- The Thief Who Sang Storms by Sophie Anderson
- Maya And Her Friends by Larysa Denysenko
- Code Name Bananas by David Walliams
Picture books:
- The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter
- The Woolly Bear Caterpillar by Julia Donaldson
- Do You Love Exploring? by Matt Robertson
Teens and YA:
- Children of the Flying City by Jason Sheehan
- Die Sproetebessies en die hart van die Swart Roos by Troula Goosen
- The In Between by Marc Klein
- The Sisters of Straygarden Place by Hayley Chewins
- I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston
- The Last Hours: Chain of Iron by Cassandra Clare
- Family of Liars by E Lockhart
- Skulduggery Pleasant: Until the End by Derek Landy
- Mixtape van die liefde compiled by Antjie Krog
Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books