Exclusive Books celebrates little characters with fun children’s events

“Unlike in days gone by, children today are exposed to the complexities of our current reality — sometimes a little too much,” says Batya Bricker, general manager of marketing, loyalty and procurement at Exclusive Books.

“Books and reading have always helped us understand and process the world and our place in it — and they are needed more now than ever as children navigate and grapple with issues such as identity, new concepts of family and illness.”

“A big trend is books on kindness. Since Covid, children are seeing the world as not a very happy place, and cultivating kindness and happiness have become key themes, even for very young readers.”

One of the techniques for getting young readers hooked on a lifetime habit of reading and the marvel of books, is to introduce them to authors and characters that they fall in love with.

The theme “Celebrating Little Characters” shines the spotlight on some of the unmissable characters in children’s books, which for so many of us represent our first love affair with books. These range from evergreens such as Dr Seuss’s Cat in the Hat and CS Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, or newer ones such as Harry Potter, Peppa Pig, Wimpy Kid and local characters such as Wanda, Shudu or Jaco Jacobs’ Minki.

The power of an unforgettable character is proven in the sheer stamina of classics such as Peter Rabbit, created in 1893, which continues to be in the top 100 best-sellers in SA and the world.

Exclusive Books wants to celebrate the almost limitless choice of children's books it has to offer, so these will be at the front of every store this June, with a page on its website showcasing a curated selection of best-selling children’s series. Fanatics members will receive double points on all children’s books during the month.

This article was paid for by Exclusive Books.