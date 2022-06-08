Exclusive Books celebrates little characters with fun children’s events
Books help us understand the world and our place in it — that’s why Exclusive Books is focusing on nurturing young readers’ love of literature this June
Exclusive Books is “Celebrating Little Characters” this June, and the theme is as much about paying homage to the large array of children’s books it offers as it is about the diversity among young readers.
Neil Gaiman, the famous author of many children books, one being the button-eyed Coraline, wrote: “We all have an obligation to daydream; we all have an obligation to imagine”. Each book we hold creates a meditation where time disappears. We are whisked away into a world where the characters come alive and peel off from their pages.
It is this daring and free spirit that is so alive in Exclusive Book's young readers. Watch their excitement as they carry their book into bed at night, tracing the illustrations and sounding out the letters and words they know. This is the face of joy through reading, in a sometimes harsher reality.
Embracing diversity is one of the main trends in children’s publishing globally and at home; to provide growing minds with relatable imagery, narratives and storylines.
Books and reading have always helped us understand and process the world and our place in it – and they are needed more now than ever as children navigate and grapple with issues like identity, new concepts of family and illnessBatya Bricker, general manager of marketing, loyalty and procurement at Exclusive Books
“Unlike in days gone by, children today are exposed to the complexities of our current reality — sometimes a little too much,” says Batya Bricker, general manager of marketing, loyalty and procurement at Exclusive Books.
“Books and reading have always helped us understand and process the world and our place in it — and they are needed more now than ever as children navigate and grapple with issues such as identity, new concepts of family and illness.”
“A big trend is books on kindness. Since Covid, children are seeing the world as not a very happy place, and cultivating kindness and happiness have become key themes, even for very young readers.”
One of the techniques for getting young readers hooked on a lifetime habit of reading and the marvel of books, is to introduce them to authors and characters that they fall in love with.
The theme “Celebrating Little Characters” shines the spotlight on some of the unmissable characters in children’s books, which for so many of us represent our first love affair with books. These range from evergreens such as Dr Seuss’s Cat in the Hat and CS Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, or newer ones such as Harry Potter, Peppa Pig, Wimpy Kid and local characters such as Wanda, Shudu or Jaco Jacobs’ Minki.
The power of an unforgettable character is proven in the sheer stamina of classics such as Peter Rabbit, created in 1893, which continues to be in the top 100 best-sellers in SA and the world.
Exclusive Books wants to celebrate the almost limitless choice of children's books it has to offer, so these will be at the front of every store this June, with a page on its website showcasing a curated selection of best-selling children’s series. Fanatics members will receive double points on all children’s books during the month.
To add to the bubbling excitement, Exclusive Books will have a festival programme of events around the country, bringing readers and books together in that magical meeting place — the bookshop. Click here for a list of all the exciting children’s events in June and RSVP to book a spot for you and your little character.
This article was paid for by Exclusive Books.