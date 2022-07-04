Something for everyone in Exclusive Books’ recommended July reads
Exclusive Books has timeless and modern reads of fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on the recommended reading list for July and available in store at one of its 42 branches or online, phone and through Uber Eats.
“The past two years have proved again how perennial favourites classics are for a reason — their appeal is timeless and always relevant.
“Two books on this month’s Exclusive Books Recommends illustrate the unmatched appeal of classics but reimagined for the next generation of readers. Enid Blyton’s Magic Faraway Tree — a brand new story by Britain’s favourite contemporary author, Jacqueline Wilson, but based on Wilson’s favourite book as a child — and Axel Sheffler’s Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes – classic nursery rhymes but fresh and original from Sheffler, The Gruffalo’s magic illustrator,” said Batya Bricker, GM of Exclusive Books' marketing, loyalty and procurement.
Fanatics members earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during July.
Exclusive Books’ recommended titles are merchandised in front of all their stores every month and are carefully curated in different categories.
The aim is to assist customers to see at a glance titles that are new, trending and have caught the eyes of the Exclusive Books buyers among thousands of titles.
There are choices for all genre tastes, and now the dedicated EBR for children will offer an even wider and deeper rage for younger readers.
“Of course, new and future classics are in the making all the time, and the EBR List features dozens of these,” said Bricker.
FICTION
- The Midnight House by Amanda Geard
- What Time is Love? by Holly Williams
- Bloomsbury Girls by Natalie Jenner
- The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker
- Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare
- The Twyford Code by Janice Hallett
- The House of Fortune by Jessie Burton
- The People on Platform 5 by Clare Pooley
- Polsslag by Marie Lotz
- Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Suspects by Lesley Pearse.
NON-FICTION
- Impossible Bosses by Vivienne Lawack, Hanlie Lizette Wessels and Robert Craig
- Elon Musk: Risking it All by Michael Vlismas
- Who Do We Become? by John Sanei
- Mavericks by David Giles Lewis, Jules Goddard and Tamryn Batcheller-Adams
- Thought Economics by Vikas Shah
- We Were Dreamers by Simu Liu
- Manifesto: A New Vision for South Africa by Songezo Zibi
- Rhino War: A General's Bold Strategy in the Kruger National Park by Johan Jooste and Tony Park
- My Journey to the Top of the World by Saray Khumalo
- Sabotage: Eskom Under Siege by Kyle Cowan
- Cloudmoney by Brett Scott
- A Brief History of Equality by Thomas Piketty and Steven Rendall
- How to Communicate with Confidence by Dr Mike Bechtle
- The Purpose Driven Life: What on Earth am I Here For? by Rick Warren.
CHILDREN
Picture books:
- Welcome to the World by Julia Donaldson and Helen Oxbury
- The Wildest Dog and Other African Tales by Avril van der Merwe
- I Love Me! by Diane Ewen and Marvyn Harrison
- Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes by Axel Scheffler
- A Song of Gladness by Michael Morpurgo and Emily Gravett
- Where’s Wally? Through History by Martin Handford
- Gigantosaurus by Cyber Group Studios
Ages six to nine:
- The World of African Wildlife by Owen Hendry
- Krok en Dil 11: Wat doen jy met my boek? by Jaco Jacobs and Nadia du Plessis
- Part of a Team by Refiloe Moahloli
- Treehouse Tales: Too Silly to Be Told...Until Now! by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
- The Magic Faraway Tree by Jacqueline Wilson
- Die Dodelikste Donuts in die Heelal by Cecilia Steyn.
Ages 10-12:
- A Robot Squashed My Teacher by Pooja Puri and Allen Fatimaharan
- The Strangeworlds Travel Agency by LD Lapinski
- The Boy Who Accidentally Became Famous by David Baddiel and Steven Lenton
- Toe Als Groen Was by An-Mari Do Carmo
- Ghosted by Emily Barr
- This Rebel Heart by Katherine Locke
- When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
- The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han.
