×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Books

Something for everyone in Exclusive Books’ recommended July reads

04 July 2022 - 10:34 By Helen Holyoake
Exclusive Books' recommended reading list for July caters for all tastes and ages.
Exclusive Books' recommended reading list for July caters for all tastes and ages.
Image: Supplied

Exclusive Books has timeless and modern reads of fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on the recommended reading list for July and available in store at one of its 42 branches or online, phone and through Uber Eats.

“The past two years have proved again how perennial favourites classics are for a reason — their appeal is timeless and always relevant.

“Two books on this month’s Exclusive Books Recommends illustrate the unmatched appeal of classics but reimagined for the next generation of readers. Enid Blyton’s Magic Faraway Tree — a brand new story by Britain’s favourite contemporary author, Jacqueline Wilson, but based on Wilson’s favourite book as a child — and Axel Sheffler’s Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes – classic nursery rhymes but fresh and original from Sheffler, The Gruffalo’s magic illustrator,” said Batya Bricker, GM of Exclusive Books' marketing, loyalty and procurement. 

Fanatics members earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during July.

Exclusive Books’ recommended titles are merchandised in front of all their stores every month and are carefully curated in different categories.

The aim is to assist customers to see at a glance titles that are new, trending and have caught the eyes of the Exclusive Books buyers among thousands of titles.

There are choices for all genre tastes, and now the dedicated EBR for children will offer an even wider and deeper rage for younger readers.

“Of course, new and future classics are in the making all the time, and the EBR List features dozens of these,” said Bricker. 

FICTION

NON-FICTION 

CHILDREN 

Picture books:

Ages six to nine:

Ages 10-12:

Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Of fact and fiction: caught in the jaws of tragedy and comedy

Finuala Dowling’s latest novel, 'The Man Who Loved Crocodile Tamers', is both a biography of her late father and a coming to terms with him and ...
Books
1 day ago

Beth O’Leary on writing ‘The No-Show’

Beth O'Leary on how three-quarters of the way in, she had to start writing her novel all over again
Books
1 day ago

The 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist

Announcing the longlists for SA’s most prestigious annual literary awards for non-fiction and fiction in partnership with Exclusive Books
Books
1 week ago

Ntsika Kota speaks about his award-winning short story

Eswatini-born Ntsika Kota, 29, was announced as the winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize 2022 on June 21.
Books
6 days ago

After witnessing genocide, where does healing begin? Rwandan author seeks answers in SA

Pie-Pacifique Kabalira-Uwase bore witness to the atrocities as a young boy, which he recounts in his book.
Books
3 days ago

BOOK BITES | Relebone Rirhandzu eAfrika, Grace D Li, Harriet Tyce

This week we feature a collection of essays that traverses the experience of a black woman living with mental illness, a high-action and poetic heist ...
Books
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Of fact and fiction: caught in the jaws of tragedy and comedy Fiction
  2. The 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist News
  3. Beth O’Leary on writing ‘The No-Show’ Fiction
  4. BOOK BITES | Relebone Rirhandzu eAfrika, Grace D Li, Harriet Tyce Books
  5. BOOK BITES | Kerri Maher, Christina Hunger, Diane Chamberlain Books

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths