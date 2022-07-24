BOOK BITES | Julia Armfield, Moses McKenzie, Jim DeRogatis

An Olive Grove In Ends ★★★★

Moses McKenzie,

Headline

Everyone knows everyone at Ends neighbourhood in Brixton, a place where people are struggling to make ends meet; either surviving off the mercies of neighbours or turning to crime. No-one knows the perils of broken dreams more than Sayon Hughes. Slipping in and out of dealing drugs for his loyal cousin Cuba, Sayon dreams of a better life at the house atop the hill with the love of his life, Shona. Sayon’s attempt at a picturesque life is derailed when an altercation with Cuba’s disgruntled ex-business partner turns ugly. McKenzie’s scrupulous framing of a neighbourhood in flux is delightfully refreshing. His use of the distinct Brixton dialogue woven in the text is a welcome and amusing pause to the dark side of the hardships these characters face. The narrative is drawn out at times and the book is long, but persevere, it's worth it. — Nombuso Kumal

