×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Books

BOOK BITES | Julia Armfield, Moses McKenzie, Jim DeRogatis

24 July 2022 - 00:00 By Tiah Beautement, NOMBUSO KUMALO and JENNIFER PLATT

This week we feature a contemplative tale about grief and the deep blue sea; a novel set in Ends, a neighbourhood in Brixton, south London; and a must-read investigative piece on R Kelly.

by Julia Armfield.
Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield.
Image: Supplied

Our Wives Under The Sea ★★★★★
Julia Armfield
Picador

“So in pieces, then: a long time ago, we met,” writes Armfield in her debut novel. This fragmented literary tale blends horror with tender love. The story shifts between two wives, Miri and Leah. Miri speaks of the grief of having her beloved physically back after a traumatic accident, but no longer the person she knew. Miri recounts the horrifying events of before. With unsettlingly lyrical prose, this novel leaves a great deal unknown, a reflection of our knowledge of the deep sea. It is also an exploration of and tribute to the “unstill”, Leah’s word for the ocean. But unstill also describes being in grief and marriage. An immersive and contemplative read. — Tiah Beautement

 

 

 

 

Click here to buy Our Wives Under The Sea

by Moses McKenzie.
An Olive Grove in Ends by Moses McKenzie.
Image: Supplied

An Olive Grove In Ends ★★★★
Moses McKenzie,
Headline

Everyone knows everyone at Ends neighbourhood in Brixton, a place where people are struggling to make ends meet; either surviving off the mercies of neighbours or turning to crime. No-one knows the perils of broken dreams more than Sayon Hughes. Slipping in and out of dealing drugs for his loyal cousin Cuba, Sayon dreams of a better life at the house atop the hill with the love of his life, Shona. Sayon’s attempt at a picturesque life is derailed when an altercation with Cuba’s disgruntled ex-business partner turns ugly. McKenzie’s scrupulous framing of a neighbourhood in flux is delightfully refreshing. His use of the distinct Brixton dialogue woven in the text is a welcome and amusing pause to the dark side of the hardships these characters face. The narrative is drawn out at times and the book is long, but persevere, it's worth it. — Nombuso Kumal

Click here to buy An Olive Grove In Ends

by Jim DeRogatis.
Soulless: The Case Against R Kelly by Jim DeRogatis.
Image: Supplied

Soulless: The Case Against R Kelly ★★★
Jim DeRogatis
Abrams

In 2000, Chicago journalist Jim DeRogatis received a tip-off that R Kelly had a problem with young girls. He then broke the story of how the R&B star had groomed girls, sexually abused them and paid them off. Nothing happened. The system, the music industry and the fandom stood behind their hero. DeRogatis then received the disturbing videotape that led to Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial. The journalist doggedly stuck by this story for 22 years and now has updated his best-selling book on Kelly to include the 2021 trial and conviction. It’s not an easy read, but it illuminates the horrific tale and is necessary to understanding the forces that allowed Kelly to get away with the abuse for so long. — Jennifer Platt

 

 

Click here to buy Soulless: The Case Against R Kelly 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Sanet Oberholzer speaks to JG Jesman about his debut novel 'Chisoni'

JG Jesman tackles toxic masculinity and the universality of grief in his novel Chisoni, writes Sanet Oberholzer
Books
1 day ago

EXTRACT | ‘Clare: The killing of a gentle activist’ by Christopher Clark

For two weeks in November 1993, Clare Stewart’s body lay hidden in a shallow ditch until cattle herders discovered her remains.
Books
1 week ago

An astonishing read about loss and mourning

Kathryn Schulz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who deals in difficult subjects with a sure and often light hand.
Books
1 week ago

Something for everyone in Exclusive Books’ recommended July reads

Exclusive Books has timeless and modern reads of fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on the recommended reading list for July.
Books
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BOOK BITES | Julia Armfield, Moses McKenzie, Jim DeRogatis Books
  2. BOOK BITES | Kerri Maher, Christina Hunger, Diane Chamberlain Books
  3. Traumas of war Non-Fiction
  4. Sanet Oberholzer speaks to JG Jesman about his debut novel 'Chisoni' Fiction
  5. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines