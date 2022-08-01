×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Books

Exclusive Books’ recommended reading for August

01 August 2022 - 13:27 By Helen Holyoake
Exclusive Books' recommended reading list for August caters for all tastes and ages.
Exclusive Books' recommended reading list for August caters for all tastes and ages.
Image: Supplied

Exclusive Books has fresh and reflective reads of fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on the recommended reading list for August. All are available instore at one of their 42 branches, online, phone and Uber Eats.

“Whether it’s the fictional length of string from Nicki Erlick’s The Measure or your unique set of genes that cannot be changed, you get to choose what to do with the days dealt to you. How do you choose to spend them and will you make them count? This is the leitmotif running through the shelves of Exclusive Books – most certainly a mirror to our hearts and minds,’’ said Batya Bricker, GM of Exclusive Books' marketing, loyalty and procurement. 

The past two years have given us ample pause for reflection on the purpose and meaning in our lives, and we are seeing publishing reflect this fresh perspective. 

FICTION

NON-FICTION 

CHILDREN

Picture books:

Teen and YA:

Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Mila de Villiers interviews Jo Browning Wroe: Treating a tragedy with respect

The 1966 Aberfan landslide disaster which killed 116 children is recounted by the teenage embalmer who prepares them for their funerals
Books
1 day ago

BOOK BITES | Peter Swanson, Christine Mangan, Zoe Chance

This week we feature a mystery that echoes Agatha Christie's 'And Then There Were None', a psychological thriller of a writer's woe set in 1960s ...
Books
1 day ago

EXTRACT | Food preparation in Xhosa culture from ‘Don’t Upset ooMalume!’ by Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka

In Xhosa villages, most household chores revolve around food preparation. Let me tell you, traditional dishes taste so much better when cooked ...
Books
6 days ago

Sanet Oberholzer speaks to JG Jesman about his debut novel 'Chisoni'

JG Jesman tackles toxic masculinity and the universality of grief in his novel Chisoni, writes Sanet Oberholzer
Books
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mila de Villiers interviews Jo Browning Wroe: Treating a tragedy with respect Fiction
  2. Edel Coffey on writing 'Breaking Point' Fiction
  3. BOOK BITES | Peter Swanson, Christine Mangan, Zoe Chance Books
  4. BOOK BITES | Kerri Maher, Christina Hunger, Diane Chamberlain Books
  5. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele