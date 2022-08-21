Women's Month guest column: Nozuko Siyotula | Turning women issues into human issues

South Africans are naturally dynamic and full of vitality. It’s what I enjoy most about this country. We struggle with challenges of living here or having our families live here. We love and loathe the sociopolitical climate but we are perennially hopeful. To get to define your femininity against this backdrop is exciting.

I think “woman issues” are slowly moving towards being integrated to being societal issues, which I think gives everyone a chance to have a stake in participating in how we show up as human beings for each other; and because of our history we, as South Africans, own the ubuntu/humanness rhetoric and I don’t want that to disappear from public discussions.

I want it to reform with the times and I want it to be the vehicle that drives appreciation for how every woman chooses to express their preferred sexuality. I’m deliberate in my writing about pushing for nuance to fill the gaps that might keep us apart as people, as citizens and as women in SA.

Country of My Skull by Antjie Krog and Bessie Head’s Maru greatly influenced my work.

Southern Africa for close to a century played a vital part in the global economy with the gold rush, migrant labour, the advent of apartheid and the vast expansion of the missionary mandate in rural SA and our border countries. These books capture an element of those times and give the reader a picture of prejudice in motion but also how visionaries straddled challenging moments in history, in real time, to produce the world we live in now. Southern Africa is a particular part of the continent because of its diversity that was the indirect result of being entangled in global economic and political affairs, having millions of people of all races, nationalities and ethnicities moving about, sharing culture, music, dance and language.

Most times, the focus is on the latter part of the century, like in Krog’s work. But there is so much about this part of the continent that took place simultaneously, almost in the shadows of the “big history” that books like Maru explore that details the pervasiveness of prejudice inside all people and its insidious marriage with tradition and culture, but also how that doesn’t have to lend itself to calamity.

The writer’s job is to engineer hope or to provide a script for what an opening to it might look like. It is to examine society and to write the exam on its behalf and both these books did that successfully.

I reclaim my power by throwing the anchor forward in my writing, so to speak, because I know that every writer who has affected me profoundly always left me more hopeful because they proved beyond reasonable doubt that all creations, from people to books, by virtue of the mystery of their inception, are significant.

August 9 continues to be a significant day for the spirit of the brave women of SA who walked far in 1956 but continue further still in the modern era.

The Sunday Times celebrates writers continuing that spirit in their art.