Women’s Month guest column | A'Eysha Kassiem: ‘I have been born many times. That is what it means to be a woman in SA’

I have been born many times. But then, that is what it means to be a woman in South Africa. First, we are born to the knowledge that to be a girl in a society such as ours is to accept an eternal fate. We are taught to fear our bodies; its very existence a betrayal that could invite an unwanted gaze — the kind that, at best, could put us in harm’s way or, at worst, could leave us dead. Then, as teenagers, we are born to the realisation that to be a woman in South Africa means that to bleed is not just a monthly cycle but also a vicious one that perpetuates and normalises our fear.

We forget that it is not normal to fear our friends, our neighbours, our teachers, our colleagues, our partners, our brothers, our uncles, our fathers. There is nothing ordinary about having to “check in” every time we leave our homes, get into our cars, arrive at our destination, go to the shopping mall, or the goddamned post office and then (hopefully) return home. We learn early that our bodies are dispensable, disposable, disadvantaged. And so, as we are born yet again as mothers, we teach our daughters that here, for women, survival is not guaranteed; that here men would rather kill the very life that gave them breath than honour the women who carry the world in their wombs.

As a woman writer in South Africa, it’s a story that I cannot turn away from. Besides, can one ever truly remove themself from context and circumstance? Or separate a lived reality from the seemingly fanciful world of fiction? This is but half the story. The other part is what I choose to hold onto. And it’s an adage that we all know well: Imbokodo. When you strike a woman, you strike a rock. It is a phrase that encompasses the strength of South African women; the kind that still leaves goosebumps if you listen close enough; the kind that can shut down a nation so that everyone listens. But it is this that remains incomplete in the story of South African women, where we are felled by men and murder.

And so I search for it in the works of Nadia Davids (An Imperfect Blessing), Rayda Jacobs (Confessions of a Gambler), Qarnita Loxton (Being Kari), Shafinaaz Hassim (The Economics of Love and Happiness), Shubnum Khan (How I Accidentally Became a Global Stock Photo) and Shana Fife (Ougat). I hold these stories close and digest the words that help us redefine the story of South African women. Even if we must look for it in the lived realities of other women or in the fictional women who hold up a mirror to who we are and who we might still become.

I have almost always found that the only way for women to feel less alone is to hear themselves echoed in the voices of other women — whether real or imaginary. And so, as I sit here, carrying another daughter in my womb, I am waiting to be born yet again. Perhaps as all women are. One day, we might wake up and find that maybe, just maybe, we have finally birthed a new dawn.

Suitcase of Memory by A'Eysha Kassiem is published by Kwela. Click here to buy a copy.