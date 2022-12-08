Books

LISTEN | This year Exclusive Books celebrates festive magic and wonder with its Christmas offerings

This week on Pagecast, Michele Magwood and Batya Bricker unpack the Exclusive Books Christmas List

08 December 2022 - 11:54
Batya Bricker, GM of Exclusive Books' marketing, loyalty and procurement, joins Michele Magwood, writer, editor and publisher-at-large for Jonathan Ball Publishers, to chat about the Exclusive Books Christmas List.
This year’s Exclusive Books Christmas selection The List is the widest in years, making the offering truly “something for everyone”. The campaign — Santa’s No 1 Supplier — is traditional and nostalgic, featuring the man himself with his trusty elves, among the treasure trove of bookshelves at Exclusive Books.

“This is a departure from Exclusive Books’ usual approach, where we would emphasise the general holiday aspect of the season rather than the particularity of Christmas. But our feeling for this year, post-Covid and amid our challenging times, was that we all needed a bit of festive magic and wonder, a universal need no matter how you choose to celebrate at the end of the year,” says Batya Bricker, Exclusive Books' marketing, loyalty and procurement GM.

Listen to Bricker and Magwood's conversation here: 

