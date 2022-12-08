LISTEN | This year Exclusive Books celebrates festive magic and wonder with its Christmas offerings

This year’s Exclusive Books Christmas selection — The List — is the widest in years, making the offering truly “something for everyone”. The campaign — Santa’s No 1 Supplier — is traditional and nostalgic, featuring the man himself with his trusty elves, among the treasure trove of bookshelves at Exclusive Books.
“This is a departure from Exclusive Books’ usual approach, where we would emphasise the general holiday aspect of the season rather than the particularity of Christmas. But our feeling for this year, post-Covid and amid our challenging times, was that we all needed a bit of festive magic and wonder, a universal need no matter how you choose to celebrate at the end of the year,” says Batya Bricker, Exclusive Books' marketing, loyalty and procurement GM.
Image: Supplied
