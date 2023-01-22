BOOK BITES | Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, Ana Huang, Gabor Maté
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By William Saunderson-Meyer, JESSICA LEVITT and Tiah Beautement
This week we feature Iceland's unstoppable 'Queen of Crime' Yrsa Sigurðardóttir's latest thriller; a new, probably better version of a '50 Shades' erotica series; and a much-needed discussion on how mental and emotional trauma can negatively impact our health
The Fallout ★★★★
Yrsa Sigurðardóttir
Hodder & Stoughton..
BOOK BITES | Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, Ana Huang, Gabor Maté
This week we feature Iceland's unstoppable 'Queen of Crime' Yrsa Sigurðardóttir's latest thriller; a new, probably better version of a '50 Shades' erotica series; and a much-needed discussion on how mental and emotional trauma can negatively impact our health
The Fallout ★★★★
Yrsa Sigurðardóttir
Hodder & Stoughton..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos