Books

BOOK BITES | Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, Ana Huang, Gabor Maté

22 January 2023 - 00:00 By William Saunderson-Meyer, JESSICA LEVITT and Tiah Beautement

This week we feature Iceland's unstoppable 'Queen of Crime' Yrsa Sigurðardóttir's latest thriller; a new, probably better version of a '50 Shades' erotica series; and a much-needed discussion on how mental and emotional trauma can negatively impact our health

The Fallout ★★★★
Yrsa Sigurðardóttir
Hodder & Stoughton..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A collection of rogues — from likeable scoundrels to hard-core nasty Non-Fiction
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Hoe om ’n heel vis oop te braai – laat waai met Jan Braai! Non-Fiction
  4. Kefilwe Mabote's #slayography reveals the secrets to becoming an influencer Non-Fiction
  5. 'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan returns with first novel in new trilogy Fiction

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials