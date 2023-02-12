The art of romance

Mills & Boon is all about the sheets, but #Bookstagram is all about the covers!

Are you a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, an “analysis paralysis”, a love sceptic, a person who “leaves-before-it-gets-too-serious” or a love horoscope addict? All these tropes lay the foundation for the world of romance and contemporary fiction which has garnered a loyal, new and emerging fandom — just ask Nicholas Sparks, Jojo Moyes and now Colleen Hoover...