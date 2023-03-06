Jacket Notes | Ronen Aires on 'Breach'

When your world is a mess and it dawns on you that you are the “mess-maker” it hits different. This was the true driver behind Breach. While I was unveiling the deeper truth about our youth “being right”, I was ultimately shining a magnifying glass on myself through the process; my age, my beliefs and my irrelevance. Could I adapt to “their” way?

Could I let go of what I thought to be right (even harder, could I admit they were right), and could I ask the young ones for help?

Breach looks at these questions and revelations.

Breach by Ronan Aires is published by Merack Publishing