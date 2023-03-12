Books

BOOK BITES | John Grisham, Deepti Kapoor, Louise Candlish

This week we feature what could be one of John Grisham's best books, an epic crime-thriller set in New Delhi and a slow-burner domestic noir with a great twist.

12 March 2023 - 00:00 By Wiliam Saunderson-Meyer, Tiah Beautement and JENNIFER PLATT

The Boys from Biloxi..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Hoe om ’n heel vis oop te braai – laat waai met Jan Braai! Non-Fiction
  3. 'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan returns with first novel in new trilogy Fiction
  4. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  5. EXTRACT | ‘Stellenbosch: Murder Town’ by Julian Jansen Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...