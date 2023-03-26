Jacket Notes | Lodewyk G du Plessis on 'The Dao of Daniel'
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By Lodewyk G du Plessis
Before writing Die Dao van Daan van der Walt (translated into English by Michiel Heyns as The Dao of Daniel) I happened to see this letter in the Agony Aunt page of a magazine: I met an attractive widow. I am a widower, 78 years old. She is 68. We started going out regularly. Like friends. After dinner last night, we had coffee at her flat as usual. I went to her bathroom and when I returned to the living room, there she was sitting on the sofa, stark naked. I grabbed my jacket and left. What is wrong with her?..
