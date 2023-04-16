Shakti Pillay reviews Salman Rushdie's Victory City
A grand epic shimmers with parallels of present day
In Victory City, Salman Rushdie magnificently spins a glorious tale of a 14th-century Indian empire with satisfying feminist overtones, writes Shakti Pillay
16 April 2023 - 00:00 By Shakti Pillay
Victory City Salman Rushdie, Jonathan Cape ***** (5 stars) ..
Shakti Pillay reviews Salman Rushdie's Victory City
A grand epic shimmers with parallels of present day
In Victory City, Salman Rushdie magnificently spins a glorious tale of a 14th-century Indian empire with satisfying feminist overtones, writes Shakti Pillay
Victory City Salman Rushdie, Jonathan Cape ***** (5 stars) ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos