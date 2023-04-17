Plant seeds of literary love: support Exclusive Book's Book Tree Project

There is a Chinese proverb that states: “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.”

With this in mind, Exclusive Books has unveiled an exciting initiative to plant the seeds of literary love in celebration of World Book Day on April 23 and Earth Day on April 22.

Called the Book Tree Project, it's a corporate social investment campaign which, with your support, will donate a mini library of children's books and a playground full of trees to three SA schools.

In doing so, Exclusive Books hopes to nourish the minds of tomorrow’s leaders by spreading the joy of reading and the love of books. After all, what could be better than reading a new story under the shade of a new tree?

“We love the idea of collaborating with our community of booklovers to spread reading sunshine to those who need it most,” says Batya Bricker, Exclusive Book's GM of books and brand.

The Book Tree Project, with a companion objective to “Grow Their Minds”, targets the foundational importance of literacy, which is why Exclusive Books has brought children's books to the forefront, both in its stores and on its website.

Simply buy one of these children's books in April and a portion of the proceeds will go towards donating books and trees to these schools:

Kronendal Primary School in Cape Town;

Cosmo City Secondary School in Johannesburg; and

Grandmore Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal.

What's more, if you spend R500 or more in-store over the weekend of the April 22 and 23, you'll receive one of three free plantable Living Seeds bookmarks which, once planted, watered and cared for, will sprout and grow into a veggie surprise.

Exclusive Books has partnered with Food & Trees for Africa for the Book Tree Project. This NGO will oversee the care of each tree that's planted, as well as facilitate the tree planting ceremonies, which Exclusive Books' staff, partners and publishers will participate in.

Keep an eye on @exclusivebooks on all social media platforms for updates on school visits where trees will be planted and books will be read.

This article was sponsored by Exclusive Books.