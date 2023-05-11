Books

Get your tickets now for the Kingsmead Book Fair

Save the date - 27 May - for the 11th annual book fair

11 May 2023 - 15:20 By Kingsmead Book Fair

Kingsmead College will host its 11th annual book fair on May 27, in association with Standard Bank — Wealth and Investment, Timberland and media partner Hot 102.7...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. JACKET NOTES | Lesley Mofokeng on his book 'The Man Who Shook Mountains' Books
  3. Short stories from Sotho writers, including Thabiso Mofokeng, in Ho Senyehehile ... Fiction
  4. Hoe ken jy ’n sosiopaat uit? Lees hoofstuk agt van André le Roux se nuwe boek ... Non-Fiction
  5. Publishers Books

Latest Videos

UWC students fire paintball gun at law enforcement during protests
WATCH | SIU, Hawk, police brief parliament on Eskom corruption