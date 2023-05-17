Books

Q&A with FLF director Elitha van der Sandt

The Franschhoek Literary Festival is almost here

17 May 2023 - 13:16 By Franschhoek Literary Festival

Elitha van der Sandt, director of the Franschhoek Literary Festival (FLF), says she is excited to have been a part of a great team that has put together what is set to be three days of stimulating, inspirational and insightful sessions and connecting with South African and international authors. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. It's time to secure your tickets for the Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 Books
  2. Sex, drugs, joyriding and jolling: Tshidiso Moletsane on the genesis of 'Junx' News

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Q&A with FLF director Elitha van der Sandt Books
  3. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  4. Lees ’n uittreksel uit Danie Smuts se Boererate Non-Fiction
  5. JACKET NOTES | Marina Cantacuzino on 'Forgiveness' Books

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe